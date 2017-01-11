16 Essential 2016 Beer Releases to Put on Your Calendar

April

Founders Brewing Co. KBS

Early April

Grand Rapids, MI

Weirdly, Grand Rapids, Michigan is the place to be to enjoy some of Kentucky's finest work, as Founders KBS is a beer "brewed with a massive amounts of coffee and chocolates" that gets aged in bourbon barrels. The brewery says it's "aged for a year in the caves beneath Grand Rapids," which means you might want to start spelunking now to score some before everyone else. But seriously, stealing is bad. Last March, the brewery had a week full of celebrations for the beer's release, which looks like fun even if you don't score a bottle.

3 Floyds Brewing Co. Dark Lord

April 30th

Munster, IN

In a calendar full of Russian imperial stouts people lose their minds for, there is only one Dark Lord. And it is on Dark Lord Day, held the last Saturday of April each year, that Munster, Indiana hosts a huge blowout at 3 Floyds Brewing, with Dark Lord on tap, bands, food, and a ton of other beer to drink. You can't actually buy Dark Lord at the festival, but the brewery makes sure that if you have a group ticket (which went on sale on March 14th last year), you can buy an allotment of four bottles, which you can then trade for basically any other beer in the universe.

