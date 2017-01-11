Why Beer Snobs Are Pissed at Anthony Bourdain

Beer snobs are a prickly bunch -- all 19 types. And they've been especially prickly to America's favorite food nerd/world traveler Anthony Bourdain, who doesn't care whether the beer he drinks is craft or not. Bourdain spoke to Thrillist about everything from his Road House-viewing parties to tipping to getting flamed by beer enthusiasts. Apparently, Bourdain is down for "drinking whatever convenient cold beer is available in a particular place," but not the best beer. Gasp!

It might seem strange that someone who is so passionate about food doesn't care about great beer too, but that's just how he rolls. "I think [craft beer snobs] somehow expect me to have better taste in beer than whatever generic green bottle I happen to be grabbing," he said, talking about the mass-produced beers he pairs with food on his Parts Unknown show. "And they see that I'm passionate about food, why am I not passionate about beer? I just ain't. I'm just not." That's led to what he calls "the angriest critiques I get" from beer nerds clearly flummoxed by his choices.