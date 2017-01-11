Anthony Bourdain's 12 Greatest Quotes About Drinking

On drinking in paradise

"This is the dream of all the world. The dream is to live in Granada. You know, work in the morning, have a one-hour nap in the afternoon, and at night go out and have that life. Go out and see your friends and eat tapas and drink red wine and be in a beautiful place."

-- from "Parts Unknown (Spain)"

On the virtues of day drinking

"There's something wonderful about drinking in the afternoon. A not-too-cold pint, absolutely alone at the bar -- even in this fake-ass Irish pub."

-- excerpted from Medium Raw: A Bloody Valentine to the World of Food and the People Who Cook