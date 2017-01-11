Brew K-Cups Anywhere With This Ingenious Thermos

Whether you love them, hate them, or simply tolerate them because they are the only thing you have in your office, you can't deny the convenience of K-Cups. Aside from instant coffee (which we all can agree is objectively worse) there's not really an easier way to get a quick cup of joe.

The AnyCafé Travel Brewer captures that convenience in an all-in-one portable package. Not only does it brew K-Cups self-sufficiently, it filters them directly into a handy thermos. It's a cold-weather miracle in the palm of your hand! Or at least something to get you through those holiday road trips with unpleasant relatives.