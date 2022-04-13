This Appalachian Lemonade Cocktail Celebrates Our National Parks

National Park Week, running April 16 to 24, is a great time to get outside, learn more about the history of what’s around you, and, if you’ve got a penchant for foraging, make some locally sourced cocktails.

For William Dissen, chef at Asheville, North Carolina’s The Market Place, this approach is second nature. The chef, who helped lead the Southeast’s farm-to-table movement in the early 2000s, learned about living off the land from his grandparents, who owned a farm in West Virginia.

“They really instilled in me the idea of sustainability before it was a trendy topic to discuss,” he says. From an early age, Dissen understood how imperative it was to take care of the land, so that it would provide for his family for years to come. He’d often join his grandfather in the forest surrounding the farm, foraging for things like mushrooms, ginseng, and ramps, but knew very well to never take more than he needed.