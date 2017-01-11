How can a giant can of iced tea cost less than bottled water?

It's just one of the many enigmas plaguing your local gas station/bodega. Who feeds these cats? Why does it smell like chlorine? Am I allowed to pour out my Slurpee if I don't like it?

AriZona Iced Tea -- and the rest of the AriZona roster -- costs a decidedly modest 99 cents a can. That's less than pretty much any other drink you'll find on any shelf, even water, a basic human right. And that 99-cent mandate is stamped right on the can (much to your deli owner's dismay). Well, I have some great news: AriZona's price point is deliberate, continues to be economically feasible, and is definitely not going anywhere anytime soon -- according to Chief Marketing Officer & Co-Owner Spencer Vultaggio (son of company founder, Don), who probably knows better than anyone else in the world... so let's trust him.