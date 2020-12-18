Drink Up Your 2021 Astrological Cocktail Horoscopes

I have to say, I am feeling more holiday spirit this year than I usually do. The season is hardly the subdued, drab snooze that I suspected it might be given the year that we’ve had. People seem to be going all out. One neighbor of mine has put a holiday candle in every window, as though to ward off evil spirits. Another has installed enough large inflatable Santas out front for a clone war. Meanwhile, I demurely drink my hot toddy, muttering ancient prayers to myself and seeing the season for what it is: a pagan rite.

Just in time for the festivities, Thrillist is bringing a party straight to your home to help you ring in the New Year with our first ever Virtual Drag Brunch, sponsored by Orbitz. Join drag superstars Manila Luzon, Monet X-Change, and Ritzy Bitz as they bury 2020 in the backyard for good and encourage you to fa-la-la-la-lol (sorry) all the way into 2021. 2021 has to be better than what just happened...right? RIGHT?!