Try This Creamy Avocado Shake to Jumpstart Your New Year

Kehar feels that cookbooks don’t focus much on drinks, but for her, she needed to keep them different to suit every season. Her recipes work a lot with ginger, an Ayurvedic staple known for its many health benefits including immunity boosting, and uses it in every drink in her cookbook.

“Yes, it’s winter, but no, you don’t need to only slow-sip on warm ginger tea throughout the day,” she says. “I wanted to find delicious ways to incorporate Ayurveda in our lives.”

Two of those ways you can find below, including a Prune and Avocado Shake and a Grapefruit and Tamarind tea. “Prunes can do wonders for your digestion, and help prevent diabetes and lower the cholesterol,” Kehar says. “The heat, bitterness and tanginess of grapefruit and tamarind make them perfect for the cold season, and all the vitamin C in this drink is a much better alternative to taking vitamin supplements.”