A few poignant for-instances involving said fjords and dromedaries

Moe Aliaff, who placed in the global Top 3 with his Carousel cocktail, grew up as an Iraqi refugee, spending the first three years of his life moving from camp to camp before his parents and six siblings finally settled in Norway. With flavours of dulce de leche, banana liqueur, PX sherry, salt, and Carta Oro, Carousel represented a narrative that stretched from Aliaff's first happy memory -- going to the fair with his mother -- through his family's travails, while also tying in the exodus of the Bacardi family.

Representing Israel, Bar Shira (who is a bartender, not a bar; "bar" in Hebrew translates as "son," or "grain") brought it with El Camello Loco. Using basic ingredients that almost every bar (the establishments, not sons, or grains) already has -- BACARDI Carta Blaca, Martini® Rosso, lime, sugar, and beer -- he built a drink intended to be fun and easy, inspired by the days when Bacardi also produced the best-selling beer in Cuba, and delivered it with a block of ice ideal for making cocktails. The name, meanwhile, references both Cuba's hulking, Soviet-era Camello buses, as well as the one question Bar receives on an almost implausibly frequent basis: "Oh you're from Israel? Do you ride camels?" (El Camello Loco advanced to the Top 8.)