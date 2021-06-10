Essie Quakyi Infuses Ghanaian Culture Into Her Vibrant Cocktails

Long before the pandemic made portable drinks the norm, vendors were combing New York beaches selling colorful and high-octane nutcracker cocktails. This versatility in how a drink should look and be packaged inspired Essie Quakyi to launch her own cocktail brand, which has gone global since its inception in February 2020.

“I land somewhere in between bringing my story and the kind of flavors I had growing up in a more adult way to make what I like to call nutcrackers with a PhD,” she says.

Quakyi founded Bad & Boozy, a craft cocktail company based out of New York, with flavors available for local delivery on its website, including Bey’s Lemonade, a smooth blend of watermelon lemonade and Hennessy, and Guava Island made with fresh ginger, mint, rum and of course guava.

Whether you choose to receive your drink in a pouch (a popular vessel for to-go drinks over the past year-and-a-half), mason jars, regular bottles, or even light bulbs, Quakyi wants your cocktail drinking to be an experience and that starts with how you drink.

In addition to the array of drinkware options, Quakyi also offers boozy popsicles, Jell-O shots, very concentrated-shooters, and fish bowls perfect for parties and gatherings. The popsicles come in cooling summer flavors like peach sweet tea, rosé, and piña colada made with passion fruit and cognac. In the past, she even experimented with serving the drinks in a disco ball, but found customers were more interested in the clear drinkware.