Canada Out-Americas America (Again!) With Bald-Eagle Beer Delivery

Their coffee and donuts are invading our landscape

Starbucks is the American king of coffee, and Dunkin' Donuts and Krispy Kreme have us covered for donuts. But ever since Burger King bought Tim Hortons, the company's expansion into the US has been noticeable. Being gluttonous and hopped up on caffeine first thing in the morning is an American thing, and damn it if a Canadian coffee and donut store is going to come onto our land and do it better.

Their beers are beloved by great American brewmasters

Dogfish Head is undoubtedly one of America's finest beermakers, and when we asked its founder to name one of the beers he was drinking at the moment, he said Moosehead. America has a billion craft breweries, and one of our nation's top beer guys imports six-packs from New Brunswick? America is slacking on the beer front.