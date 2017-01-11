I'll be the first to admit that I have a coffee problem. I cannot for the life of me remember the last day I went without coffee -- to be honest, it was probably so traumatic that I blocked it out. In fact, I'm having a cup of coffee right this second. It tastes like bad breath and old shoe leather, but I'm drinking it. Why? Because I have a problem.

Thankfully, for every problem, there is a solution. And for me, that solution comes in the form of a brilliantly designed, coffee-brewing alarm clock called the Barisieur.