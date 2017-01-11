Amazing Drinks You Should Be Ordering (but Probably Aren't)

Vermouth

Robby Haynes, beverage director, Analogue

Chicago, IL

"I would love to see more people drinking vermouth on its own. It's extremely satisfying, offers layers of complexity, and is typically low proof and reasonably priced. Unfortunately, like wine, the moment a bottle of vermouth's top is popped it starts to oxidize, so choose the venues where you consume it carefully. For example, here at Analogue we go through a couple of bottles a day so it's always fresh. On the other side of the spectrum, if you're at an Applebee's in the suburbs, they might be sitting on a bottle that was opened in the late '90s. So... if you ever find yourself at an Applebee's, your best bet is probably a Mudslide™."



Franky Marshall, beverage director, Le Boudoir

Brooklyn, NY

"I think more people should drink vermouth -- in cocktails, highballs, or on its own. A lot of folks don't know what vermouth is, just see it as a modifier, or don't want it in their drinks at all, which is a shame since there's a wide range of delicious ones out there that are very versatile. (And they won't knock you out so quickly.)"