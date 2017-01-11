Top Bartenders Name Their Favorite Drinking Cities

"Sure, go to New York and pay your respects to Employees Only and Death & Co. and chart the great Sasha Petraske's family tree. This is mandatory. But find the time to explore the different neighborhoods through the eyes of the local bar and the denizens therein, as well."

Max Seaman, manager, The Varnish (address and info)

Los Angeles, CA

"NYC... as long as someone else is paying. There are cocktail bars on every corner, fabulous wine programs at every restaurant, and late nights."

Ezra Star, general manager, Drink (address and info)

Boston, MA

"My favorite city to drink in the US is still New York. The community there is very welcoming and always seems to be growing. There is always a new bar with someone trying to make something cool and unique. After New York, I’d have to say Paris; the drinking scene is very informal and has become more integrated into everyday culture."