This Drink Brand Will Change Your Mind About Licorice-Flavored Spirits

Traditional hierbas is treated as a digestif in Spain, in the same way Italians enjoy limoncello. “For a lot of people, it’s the thing they make in their bathtub. It’s grain alcohol and herbs,” Geller says. “I felt that we could make something smoother and a little more complex in the sense that never before were you really able to mix hierbas.”

That complexity comes from a longer maceration process. While traditional hierbas sits for about two weeks, the team at Basbas adds and removes each ingredient from maceration at specifically timed intervals over a nearly year-long process. Plus, less sugar gets added, resulting in a more delicate drink. Replace tequila or whiskey with this versatile liqueur in just about any cocktail.

Basbas was born out of Geller’s personal journey with spirituality. After working on an intense presidential campaign in 2016, things didn’t work out quite the way he had hoped. Very disheartened, he turned to spirituality and ended up as the CMO of the The Kabbalah Centre. This led him to a retreat in Ibiza, joined by a friend who worked for the DJ Skrillex.