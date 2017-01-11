9 Easy Hacks for Upping Your Beer Game

Stack bottles in your fridge using a binder clip

The good folks at Lifehacker unearthed this useful tip about how to cleverly keep beer bottles from sliding in your fridge. In fact, a commenter tipped them off to it, which proves that comments on the Internet are always useful and productive, and in fact make the world a better place.



Disguise your beer as a soda can

We're not saying you should smuggle beers into an outdoor concert or subway, but if you must, reduce your risk of getting shut down with this easy trick. Using a can opener and some careful scissor skills, you can use a sleeve from a soda and place it over your beer can. Beer Mumbo can guide you through the process. It's like a koozie. A koozie full of delicious lies.

