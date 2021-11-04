Every Beer Advent Calendar You Need to Know About This Year

Design by Chineme Elobuike for Thrillist

Whether you thrive on the holiday season or correctly find it stressful, it’s already beginning. There are probably more obvious signs out there than the arrival of advent calendars, but advent calendars are already hitting shelves. Advent calendars full of beer have been around for a long time now. You’ve got loads of options that can range from a single-brewery variety pack with 12 different beers to large cases of 24 beers from breweries across the country or even the world. If that sounds alluring, it’s probably time to place your order. Some of the best ones sell out early and can become hard to find as we creep into late November. If you’re looking for a can of something hoppy instead of a tiny, hard chocolate, here are some of the best options you’re going to find.

BrewDog Holiday Advent Calendar Price: $90 What's inside: BrewDog’s calendar comes with 24 beers, including eight that you’ll only find in this box. It’s scheduled to start shipping in mid-November, but you can place pre-orders now. There are plenty of IPAs and stouts inside the box, as well as a couple of seltzers. You can see the full list of what’s inside here if you hate surprises. Packaging: The white cardboard box is full of cans instead of bottles, making the packaging a little more compact than others you might find with glass bottles.

BrewDog 12 NAs of Christmas Advent Calendar Price: $40 What's inside: This is BrewDog’s first-ever non-alcohol “exclusive stocking stuffer.” You'll land 12 “near beers” in a Christmas-themed box. Packaging: It’s similar to the BrewDog calendar above. It’s a white cardboard box loaded up with cans.

Give Them Beer Advent Calendar Price: $84 What's inside: The pack includes 12 beers from craft breweries (and some former craft breweries owned by big beer companies) around the country. Past years have included IPAs, stouts, and other varieties from breweries like Stone, Wicked Weed, Lagunitas, Bell’s, and Oskar Blues. Packaging: The packaging is pretty basic. It’s a thick cardboard box loaded with cans.

Clown Shoes’ 12 Beers of Christmas Price: $26 What's inside: For the second year in a row, Clown Shoes is bringing together a mixed pack that includes 12 different beers. The brewery also said in its announcement that they're bringing a couple of cans out of “the Clown Shoes vault” for this box. Packaging: The beer might be alluring—Clown Shoes has a lot of good beers—but it’s not dressed to impress. The box comes in a very functional thin cardboard box, liked what you'd normally get with a variety pack. It’s kind of perfect if you’re into the beer but the advent calendar aspect gets in the way of you just having a couple.

Stone Brewing’s 12 Days of IPAs What's inside: This is a straightforward mixed pack, much like the Clown Shoes pack above. You’re getting a mixed pack with 12 IPAs. If you love the idea of an advent calendar full of beer, but really only enjoy IPAs, this might be the one for you. It includes familiar beers like Stone IPA, Stone Delicious IPA, or the Tangerine Express Hazy IPA. But you’re also getting some new ones and some resurrected varieties like Japanese Green Tea IPA, Neverending Haze IPA, or the Sublimely Self Righteous Black IPA. Packaging: This is a no-frills package, again, like Clown Shoes. It’s a thin cardboard box that's just like any ol’ mixed pack you’ll find at your favorite liquor store. No perforated doors to open, just the option to drink one a day as though you’ve got a more traditional advent calendar.

MobCraft Craft Beer Advent Calendar Price: $65 What's inside: You’ll get 24 beers from MobCraft, including six core beers, six seasonal releases, eight limited releases, and four oak or spirit-aged beers. If you’re in Milwaukee, you can save a little on the shipping and pick it up yourself. Packaging: You're getting 24 cans in a cardboard box. It’s pretty much the standard packaging you’re getting with beer advent calendars.

Tavour Price: $35-$99 What's inside: Tavour is not an advent calendar, but the delivery service could be an interesting alternative if you’re looking to gift some beer. Tavour gives you access to beers that aren’t available in your state. The purchase lands you 14-16 beers (mostly 16-ounce cans with also the potential for a few 8-ounce cans or bottles) in each box with 7-8 different ones from different breweries. It’s not just random, either, they pull in outstanding selections for each box, particularly if you’re an adventurous drinker of craft beer. Packaging: Tavour’s deliveries come in an unadorned brown cardboard box with dividers inside to keep any bottles from knocking into everything else. It’s not a glamorous box, but the stuff inside makes up for that.

Aldi’s Beer Advent Calendar Price: $50 What's inside: Aldi’s calendar is filled with 24 bottles from Germany, Ireland, Belgium, and the US. It’s a mix of styles, including IPAs, light beers, and sours. It might not be the single most alluring beer-based advent calendar, but it’s one of the more reasonably priced ones. Packaging: Like most of Aldi’s advent calendars, it’s a specially designed cardboard box. It’s not flimsy, but it’s not going to go on the mantle.