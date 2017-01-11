Scientists Say We Should Water Down Our Beer for the Dumbest Reason Ever

Though there is some precedent of this working on a small scale -- if frat brahs can't tell if their beer is watered down, can anyone? -- this is us surrendering to being unable to control ourselves. So, we need our government to do it for us. It's like asking your mom to stop buying Bagel Bites because you simply can't stop eating them. This is not mature. This is babysitting. This is why millennials are a punchline of infancy and inadequacy. It's like tying our own leash to the tree because we know we'll be tempted to leave the yard.

Do we not have the necessary control, America? Has it truly come to this? This is just a proposal -- sure, but a team of five highly qualified researchers coming to this conclusion is incredibly worrisome. This is clearly a stepping stone to the type of dystopian, apathetically accepting society that writers like Ray Bradbury warned us about. What's next? Zapping the THC out of our weed because tourists are getting too stoned? Decreasing our sperm count so it's harder to have accidental pregnancies?