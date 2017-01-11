Great Moments in American Beer History

Native Americans were making beer long before European settlers arrived

Archaeologists have discovered fragments of pottery that prove that ancient Pueblos were brewing beer in New Mexico as far back as the 13th century, more than 300 years before Spanish settlers arrived in the area. The brew was made using corn, similar to a weak beer tribes in Arizona and Mexico made called tiswin. Thanksgiving, it seems, was much more fun than the old paintings let on.

America's first public brewery opened in 1612 in New Amsterdam

Even though colonists in Virginia had been making beer for personal use for years, it wasn't until Adrian Block and Hans Christiansen opened their doors in New Amsterdam that a public brewery stood on North American soil, right at the southern tip of Manhattan. As perhaps what you could call a pretty good omen, the first brewer ever born in the New World (and purportedly the first non-Native American male born in New Amsterdam) was delivered right in the brewhouse. There's no record on what eventually happened to the brewery, but most believe it was priced out of the neighborhood by a chain drugstore.