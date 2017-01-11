Cans vs. Bottles: Beer's Greatest Debate Ends Here

Cellaring

These days, it seems like every other beer fan is calling their shed a "cellar" and aging their beers like wines. But there are issues. "Not all beers are meant to be cellared, [but] many will continue to develop in good and interesting ways over time," says Accardi. "You don't hear a lot about people cellaring cans or see people pulling out two- or three-year-old cans to celebrate and share."

This round is more difficult to judge for a few reasons, the first being that the types of beer that would most likely be aged rarely overlap with the types of beer that are canned. And given the lack of headspace in cans that we mentioned before, it may just be that beer in cans will just age differently than bottled beer will. Until more time has passed and industry habits have changed enough to meaningfully research this, cellaring ability is technically a toss-up.

Winner: Too early to call… for now, it's a draw