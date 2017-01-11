Brewmasters Name Their Favorite American Beer Cities

Chicago, IL

"These days it's gotta be Chicago for me. I only get out there once a year, but I'm astounded at how the culture of beer has flourished in the last few years. Not only from local breweries, but from the fact that every bar has embraced the world of beer. You want to roll with the old stalwarts like Goose Island, Half Acre, Piece, and Haymarket? The pioneers of the Chicago scene are still crushing it. You want to try one of the newer breweries? Off Color, Pipeworks, Penrose, Spiteful, and another 80,000 breweries have your back.

"And the bars all seem to be ahead of their time -- e​very time you walk into your favorite bar, there are a dozen new beers to try. With so many great beers at their fingertips, why wouldn't they want a different lineup every week? And why wouldn't I want a 3 Floyds Gumballhead with breakfast at the Little Goat? Why wouldn't I hit up Hopleaf for a duck Reuben and a ridiculous international beer selection? Why wouldn't I go to Au Cheval for a brunch burger in the morning, then Kuma's for a dinner burger (true story), with monster beer lineups at both places?