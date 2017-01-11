20 Beer Facts to Make You Sound Smarter at Parties

The Belgian dubbel beer is named that because people were illiterate

People can read these days -- after all, you're completely dominating this story on beer right now. But back when the Trappist monks began producing beer, they needed a way to help differentiate between how strong the beers were. And since they couldn't write "This Beer Will Make You Feel Real Good, Real Fast" on the barrel, the theory is that they marked select beer with two X's to show it was twice as strong as the beer marked with a single X. Funnily enough, the beer style isn't all that strong compared to the types of beers consumed today: between 6.25-7.5%.



The "33" on Rolling Rock bottles has no known meaning

Pretty sure the brewers behind Rolling Rock were just huge Larry Bird fans. Like Larry Legend, the beer is sheathed in green and has a 33 on it. End of story. Rolling Rock itself presents 11 different theories as to why the 33 is there. Among them: the "founding members of the brewery bet $33 on Horse 33 and won," or the fact that the beer is brewed at 33 degrees. We think it might be because the Latrobe brewery was bought in 1933. Just a hunch.

