9 Beer Myths You Should Stop Believing

As we become more submerged in beer culture, it's a given that some untruths can slip into your hop-soaked consciousness. It's all good. It's not like you're one of those people who believes the Earth is flat just because you read it on Facebook (or are you?!). You can be forgiven for thinking that the fast-talking neckbeard with the cellar knows everything about aging. But maybe, just maybe, he's full of crap.

In the interest of making your world more well rounded, we hit up a handful of Certified Cicerones (and our beer-writer pals) to debunk some of the most pervasive beer myths.