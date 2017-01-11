The Most Exciting Developments in American Beer Right Now

Because New Belgium is far from the only newsworthy CO-based brewery, Avery announced its new sea salt/lime sour El Gose -- which has a flavor profile scarily similar to a margarita -- will be released mid-July.

One of Cali's old-school breweries is finally entering the canning game with a hop-forward beer the brewery doesn't seem to want to label an IPA. What it is called is the 12th of Never, and considering Lagunitas' track record, we're guessing it's damn good.

Yep. While the brewery hasn't yet come out and said it's canning, the boozy detectives at Beer Street Journal have a good feeling its 60 Minute IPA should be in can-form soon.