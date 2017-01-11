Beer Pong Golf Is the New Sport You Need to Master

Sure, it might just be another added twist to a classic drinking game, but it combines a love of guzzling pitchers with a need to practice your short game. And it gives you something to do with your parents that isn't dissecting all the bad choices you've made in your love life (but you don’t care because you love Brad even though he rides a motorcycle).

Everyone wins! Except the groundskeepers at this course... at least. Have you ever tried to scrub 12 pitchers worth of suds off neatly manicured Bermudagrass? It's harder than blowing up a gopher.

But in the end, it'll make Mom and Pop happy. So it has that going for it.