5 Beers Evil Twin's Brewmaster Is Drinking Right Now

Welcome to Tapped, where the brightest minds in beer pour out their suds-soaked knowledge. Drink it all in, right this way.

Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø is the Danish beer wizard behind Evil Twin, a kinda-Brooklyn-based craft beer favorite brewing sometimes strange and always delicious brews that delight America's beer nerds and dabblers alike. That lineup includes everything from the Cognac barrel-aged Jesus imperial stout to a 10% gose to Wet Dream brown ale with coffee, which is now available nationally in 16oz cans. (Also, his name has a "ø" in it, and that's pretty baller.)

So what does Jeppe drink when he's not making some of the most inventively imaginative beers on the market? We went to the man himself to find øut.