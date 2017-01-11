Beer Terms That Need to Be Retired

Beer is a gift. A great uniter. An infinite source of joy to all who love it. But one thing that's unfortunately not infinite are the words we use when we're talking about it. We're all guilty. Hell, when you write about it as much as we do, you try to use as many different terms for "delicious" as possible. And sometimes, those words go staler than an open Pilsner left out in the sun.

Certain terms outstay their welcome. Or transform from clever wordplay to tired clichés. Or just end up sounding gross when you hear yet another holier-than-thou beer snob slur them out between swigs. At that point, these terms need to be retired. Not necessarily forever -- by Danny Glover standards, "retirement" just means a couple years between every Lethal Weapon movie. But, for the time being, let's consider a less off-putting way to describe mouthfeel and these other played-out terms.