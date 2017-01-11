Things You'll Never Hear Beer Nerds Say

“Nah, I’ll skip the brewery tour this time -- once you’ve seen one, you’ve pretty much seen them all.”

"There's no way I'm going to that brewery, it's too far away."

Things they'll never say about hoppy beers

"How many IBUs does this have again? Eh, it doesn't matter. Even a little bit of hop flavor is good enough for me!"

"Looks like America's craft brewers have finally made an IPA that's too bitter for my taste!"

"IPA? More like IP-U. Those beers stink."