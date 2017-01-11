Avery Brewing's Barrel-Aging Expert Picks His 5 Favorite Beers Right Now

Welcome to Tapped, where the brightest minds in beer pour out their suds-soaked knowledge. Drink it all in, right this way.

Each week, we'll be getting insider beer picks from the best and brightest in the industry. This week, we called upon Andy Parker of Avery Brewing, our pick for the best damn brewery in the whole of Colorado at the moment. As you might know, it's not exactly a narrow field out there.

Parker, poor bastard that he is, is Avery's chief barrel herder, which means he's in charge of releasing some of its top beers: Uncle Jacob's Stout, Rumpkin, and the legendary 17.5% barrel-aged coffee stout known as Tweak among them. Granted, he sometimes also has to taste "a hundred warm and flat barrels in a row" to make sure you get the best barrel-aged Avery brew possible, but he still has time to drink at home, too. So we caught him on a break to wax poetic about what he's drinking when he's not drinking Avery.