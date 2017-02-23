How Belgian Brewers Are Stealing Beer Ideas From America

Belgium is perhaps the world's most renowned country for beer. The brewing tradition in the tiny country (about the size of Maryland) dates back to the 12th century. Beer making started to thrive in this Catholic country when monasteries began brewing beer to support themselves. And beer quickly became a popular alternative to the contaminated drinking water of the Middle Ages. That means Belgian beer is more commonly associated with robed monks guarding time-honored brewing methods, unlike in the United States where beer brewing is the realm of bearded bros with sleeves of hipster tattoos.

It's tough to define Belgian beer since there are so many different styles. They don't all fit neatly into a box. Of course all of the country's beers aren't brewed in monasteries, but there are a few characteristics Belgian beers have in common. "Belgian beers are really fermentation-driven and the yeast character is really expressive," explains Matt Chan, the experimental brewer at Belgium-loving Reuben's Brews in Seattle.