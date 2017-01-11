Get Ready for Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough... Beer

Last fall, Ben & Jerry's and New Belgium teamed up to create a Salted Caramel Brownie Brown Ale. Because that first experiment went so well, they're teaming up again -- makes sense, as the hugely popular companies both make serious, umm, dough. This time they're brewing a beer with a flavor profile from one of Ben & Jerry's most popular flavors of all time: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

Sometime this fall, New Belgium will release a six-pack of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ale, obviously based on B&J's chocolate chip cookie dough flavor that's objectively the eighth-best flavor in the company's scoop shops. The companies also guarantee that $50,000 of the proceeds will go towards climate change awareness group Protect Our Winters.