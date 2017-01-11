Here Comes Cookie Dough Beer From Ben & Jerry's

If you watched someone pour an entire beer into a pint of Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream, you might wonder if they'd lost their marbles. But apparently thinking of such crazy ideas is an actual job at New Belgium, one of the largest craft breweries in the nation, which teamed up with the ice cream geniuses at B&J to create the new Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough beer.

We got ourselves a sample of the beer, which was announced in June, ahead of its October 31st release date in beer shops all over the country, and this is what it tastes like.

The ice cream beer's stat sheet

One important thing to note: The beer's made for charity. Some of the proceeds from the 6% ABV ale brewed with chocolate and vanilla will be going towards the climate change advocacy group Protect Our Winters. The first beer these two companies partnered on, Salted Caramel Brownie Brown Ale, raised almost $100k.