Major Airlines, Ranked by Their Booze

Members of the frequent-flyer club and premium-ticket holders -- the people who always get thanked by the pilot instead of you -- can get one free drink and snack. But the selection here, free or not, is pretty meh. Dos Equis and Sam Adams are the highbrow beers from the list, and probably a safer bet than the sparkling wine, an item with the unhelpful menu description of… "sparkling wine." In a word: meh.

The conventional beer list is nothing unexpected and is best enjoyed on international flights when it's free, because free beer always tastes better. The signature cocktail is the Moscow mule, but at $13 a pop, you're better off going for the cheaper straight spirit and creating your own "cocktail" with a can of ginger ale. On the plus side, the straight-booze menu includes some premium options for an extra dollar, including a couple of good whiskeys like Glenfarclas single-malt Scotch and Buffalo Trace bourbon. There's even Courvoisier for any cognac lovers/Busta Rhymeses.