The Best US Cities for a Much-Needed Beer-Focused Vacation

Astoria, OR

Oregon's not exactly lacking for brew-intensive cities paired up with beautiful scenery -- Hood River and Bend are among the country’s best smaller beer cities, after all -- but when the sun comes out, the siren song of the Oregon coast is pretty impossible to resist. And while there are so, so, so many great beach towns, Astoria -- where the mighty Columbia drains into the Pacific -- is the booziest.

Even if you don't know Astoria, you know Astoria. It's the home of The Goonies, after all (and Short Circuit and Kindergarten Cop and Free Willy), and Chunk’s bowling alley and the Goonies house still stand (don't try to get in there). More importantly for our purposes, it's also home to a handful of fantastic breweries… not as many as other Oregon cities, but hey, this is supposed to be relaxing. Start at Fort George, the city's biggest and best known for cans of Cavatica stout, Vortex IPA, and 1811 lager, but where you can get seasonals like the easy-drinking Overdub and the Citra-loaded Suicide Squeeze IPA. The semi-rustic Buoy, meanwhile, is currently on the rise across the region thanks to its beloved NW Red and a Czech Pils whose easy-drinking body belies a 6.2% wallop. The shacky Wet Dog remains the oldest in the city (get the Red Beard amber), but there's also great selections to be had at a dockside Rogue, where you have to cross a rickety bridge and park on the planks, and the quaint Hondo's. Not enough? Well, you're at the coast. Cruise down to Cannon Beach, Warrenton, or Seaside for even more (and taffy! So much taffy!). Or just grab a growler, find a beach, and warm yourself up to brave the cold, cold waters.