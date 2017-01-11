The 21 Best Bar Games, Definitively Ranked

21. Apples to Apples

It may have lost some luster to Cards Against Humanity, but at least you can play this game at a bar with your parents without having to bring casual prostitution up in conversation or explain to them what smegma is.

20. Uno

It's easy to teach, easy to play, and allows for quick games that usually end in someone screaming, "YOU'RE ALL GANGING UP ON ME." That especially sucks for the loser, because they generally have to buy that gang a round of drinks.

19. Ring on a string/"Bimini Ring Game"

Also known as "that one game where you keep swinging a ring on a string from a few feet back while trying to get it onto a hook," Bimini started at beach bars, but is gaining popularity due to its addictive nature/caveman-caliber setup. You can easily play this solo, but once you realize it’s more a game of muscle memory than it is chance the door opens up for a night of stupid, highly competitive betting.