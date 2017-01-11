The Best Beers of 2016

6.6%, pale ale

Boston, Massachusetts

"I've been drinking pale ales for 15-20 years and thought I had tried them all (including the best ones). And then you get a pale ale that sets new standards for what the style can be. So soft, so smooth, so drinkable, yet so flavorful and refreshing. How is it possible to take one of the most brewed beer styles of the last 50 years and totally change it and make it better than anyone has done before? Such an inspiration!" -- Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø, Evil Twin Brewing, Brooklyn, New York

7%, gueuze

Antwerp, Belgium

"I had this on a trip to Brussels in April. It is 100% spontaneously fermented by the magical brewer's gut instinct of when to invite in the countryside air and allow the wild yeast and bacteria into the brew. The brew is aged in a giant oak tank for one to two years, blended with a fresh brew to the tune of 95% old to 5% new, and then bottled. This is a very complicated brew that no US brewer could ever hope to replicate, especially since we lack the magical air of the Brussels countryside!" -- Jeremy Marshall, brewmaster, Lagunitas Brewing, Petaluma, California