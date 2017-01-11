The Best Beer Bar in Every State

Kansas

The Anchor (address and info)

Wichita

This Old Town Wichita favorite does a little bit of everything, mixing in some coffee shop elements by day and running a full-on butcher shop next door. But first and foremost it does beer, and it does it really well (58 meticulously selected taps well, to be exact). You'll find a solid representation of Kansas' finest along with plenty from elsewhere. You'll find frequent special events and tap takeovers. You'lll also find a damn fine steakburger -- did we mention there's a butcher shop next door?

Kentucky

Sergio's World Beers (address and info)

Louisville

Most cities would be lucky to have just ONE beer bar as simultaneously unique and excellent as Sergio's, but Louisville also happens to be blessed with Holy Grale, appropriately housed in an old church and boasting a Belgian-heavy beer list that might make you say, "Holy shit!" So yeah, that was a tough place to pass up here, but Louisville also has Sergio's. Imagine if you had an uncle with some hoarding tendencies who was traveling the world buying up interesting and rare beers before that was something anyone really thought about doing. Then imagine if that uncle opened up his basement to the general public. That's basically what Sergio's feels like (and isn't TOO far off from how it came to be). Two guarantees: you'll find something you’re incredibly excited to drink, and you’ll never be in another bar quite like it.