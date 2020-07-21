Brewers Recommend Their Favorite Beers for Summer Grilling

Finger-licking good as it may be, Hoey notes that the bond between beer and barbecue extends far beyond taste and mouthfeel. Grilling is an inherently communal and leisurely form of cooking, one tailormade for friendly afternoon gatherings. It’s standing around the grill and soaking up the hot sun with some buddies, flipping burgers or rotating dogs as you crack open another cold one.

“Beer for us has always been about community,” he says. “We wanted to keep with that theme and nothing brings people together like barbecue. It’s a social food to pair with a social beverage.”

Whether you’re sitting down at the picnic table for a massive meat fest or just starting to fire up the coals, a good beer can be a near constant companion -- but that doesn’t mean barbecue and brews are a one-size-fits-all scenario. In the same way that peppery Alabama-style white sauce makes a pulled chicken platter sing and tender burnt ends shine beneath a thick layer of Kansas City’s tomato-spiked finest, what you’re preparing heavily influences what you’re imbibing.

“If it’s going to be a long day of grilling, smoking, and hanging out, I’ll seek out a lower ABV but flavorful beer,” Hoey says. “Traditional German lager or session versions of traditional styles are the way to go for me, a classic that you can sip all day while minding your smoker.”

Cruz echoes that sentiment, pointing out that a lighter beer is ideal to quench your thirst while standing over a grill. Plus, you’ve gotta play it safe while dealing with hot flames. But once you’re ready to sit down and dig in, all bets are off.

“Then I’m going to have a four pack of Citra Ass Down on hand as my finisher,” says Cruz referencing Against the Grain’s robust and widely beloved hop monster. “It’s a big double IPA, but it’s not overly alcoholic in terms of flavor. It’s not overly sweet, not overly bitter, it’s just balanced. And it goes so great with wings.”

So dust off the old family Weber, season some choice meats, and cram your cooler full of these expert-recommended, grill-worthy beers.