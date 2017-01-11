14 Breweries That Have Mastered the Art of the Label

Any good beer store these days is practically drowning in a sea of craft beer labels begging for attention. Drink in that glorious, art-filled ocean! And while many breweries have beautiful works of art on their cans and bottles, only a select few have been plastering their brews with consistently attention-grabbing art that makes you stop drinking the beer for a second to look at the label.

To help us investigate the best, most consistently innovative label art in the country, we spoke to Harvey Shepard, who literally wrote the book on it (Oh Beautiful Beer), and Craig Gunderson of Beer Labels Art, a site that shines a light at the artists behind the drinking vessels and the incredible art they're responsible for creating. Feel free to hang these on the wall. Preferably after you've emptied them into your stomach.