These Hotels Have the Best Beer Programs in the Country

There is so much to love about hotels. Whether it’s the idea of escapism, the comfort of fresh sheets and towels, or the inevitable lure of the hotel bar. But for far too long, it’s been lengthy wine lists and sophisticated cocktail programs that have dominated the hospitality scene. But the tides are turning and beer lovers are now finding plenty to enjoy at hotels and inns across the country. Indeed, hotels are starting to notice the hold that craft brewing has on the U.S., and there are a growing number of standouts dutifully taking it to the next level. These properties are offering extensive tap lists, including local breweries in guest packages, providing educational tastings, and, in some cases, even brewing directly on the property. Here is a curated list of stays a beer lover should strongly consider throughout the nation for a truly extraordinary sipping experience.

The Standard New York, New York

Every one of The Standard’s 338 rooms feature ceiling-to-wall windows to unveil breathtaking views of Manhattan, including the Hudson River and pedestrian-engaging High Line famous for converting a former elevated train rail into a gorgeous public park. As if this chic hotel’s Meatpacking District isn’t lively enough, Standard hosts a truly year-round Bavarian-rooted experience at its street-level base for both guests and the public. Open-air throughout the year with heat lamps warming up the cold season, everyone can indulge in steaming pretzels, juicy wursts, Ping-Pong, music, and yes, an array of German beers served in steins served by servers garbed in traditional attire. There’s never a dull moment here.

Kennedy School by McMenamins Portland, Oregon

It’s officially legal to drink beer while in school…sort of. Someone thought it would be a great idea to take Northeast Portland’s abandoned Kennedy School originally built in 1915 and transform it into a 57-guestroom hotel. Check out many original elementary school fixtures, including coat rooms, chalkboards, and the “little girls’ room,” which is now the six-barrel Concordia Brewery. A cursive directory navigates guests to the multi-tiered Boiler Room Bar, a restaurant with pub fare, spacious courtyard, saltwater pool, spa, movie theater using vintage seating, and other attractions embellishing this bugged out location’s property. Sip on a Yule Shoot Your Eye Out! Double IPA brewed on site without getting expelled. Shout out to the McMenamins family for making their numerous hospitality sites throughout the Pacific Northwest like the Kennedy School fascinatingly different.

The Source Hotel Denver, Colorado

Where else are guests welcomed with beer brewed on site pulled from taps literally attached at the front desk upon check in? Fort Collins-based brewing powerhouse New Belgium made this traveling beer-lover’s dream a reality thanks to its ten-barrel pilot brewing system inside The Source Hotel in Denver’s River North Art District aka RiNo in 2018. Beer lovers can marvel over floor-to-ceiling window access of the entire brewing process firsthand, fare pairings at The Woods’ chic eighth floor rooftop restaurant, and ongoing batches of very limited New Belgium ales and lagers exclusively served on site.

Dogfish Inn Lewes, Delaware

Significantly responsible for making Delaware a legitimate beer state, brewing giant Dogfish Head continues to preserve their “off-centered” ideology by providing imbibers a cozy, 16-room getaway plus two exclusive “Sweets” for visitors choosing a more extravagant stay. A refreshing alternative to the chic boutique and chain hotels throughout the country, the inn is all about fireplaces, mini-fridges stocked with local purveyor goods, Woolrich blankets, and special guest arrangements including the Romantic Chemistry, Outdoor Activity, and Dog’s Day packages. Dogfish’s clever merch décor adorning the entire property will make the experience even more at home while sipping its revered and hard-to-find beer selections in the communal living room serving as a lobby complete with games. Guests are welcome to explore the nearby shops, bike trails, and strolls along the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal, just a stone’s throw away.

Epicurean Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia’s capital is now one of the best beer destinations in the South, and the Epicurean Atlanta embraces this accolade with its chic, culinary-themed stay. Part of the Marriott Autograph Collection, Epicurean offers a list of locally brewed beers at the scenic Aerial Kitchen & Bar rooftop, Office Bar on the ground floor, and chic Reverence restaurant led by executive chef Ewart Wardhaugh. While the food-centric details embellishing guest rooms include refrigerated coolers for wine and beer, and elevated pantries lined with proper glassware, the Epicurean Theatre is a legit standout. Up to 100 guests can watch culinary exhibitions and events such as Atlanta’s award-winning Fire Maker Brewery craft beer and fare pairing demonstration.

The Logan Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

A prime addition to Hilton’s esteemed Curio Collection, The Logan Hotel makes sure craft beer enthusiasts are welcomed with the Taste of Victory at The Logan package. In a partnership with American beer institution Victory Brewing and its new taproom just a two-minute stroll away, Logan guests immediately receive a six-pack of the brewery’s Brotherly Love New England-style at check-in, plus a $15 taproom gift card, and Victory Brewing merch. Be sure to bring your drink up to the stunning Assembly Rooftop and gawk at the expertly curated exhibition showcasing Philadelphia’s finest painters, sculptors, and illustrators.

Fitger’s Inn Duluth, Minnesota

Taking the path less traveled in the lodging industry, the historic Fitger’s Inn was formerly Duluth’s original brewery dating back to 1857. After years of renovation, it was transformed into a luxurious destination based on European-inspired hospitality set on the coast of Lake Superior. Officially a National Register of Historic Places, Fitger’s hosts a plethora of accommodations available on site, including multiple shops, fine dining, a couple of nightclubs, a pampering salon, and a celebrated Lakewalk Access. But no worries. The brewing traditions of yesteryear are still honored thanks to the renowned Fitger’s Brewhouse serving award-winning ales, lagers, and delectable eats including the famous Wild Rice Burger the state rallies around.

The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills Los Angeles, California

Okay, Los Angeles may not be popularly regarded as a beer city, but The London West Hollywood beverage director Joe Hall thankfully didn’t get the memo. The hotel reserves its taps for local and craft breweries. If only all hotels embraced the same mentality. Local microbreweries get the nod, including an array of IPAs from Boomtown Brewery and Santa Monica Brew Works, plus selections from Deschutes and North Coast get some tap love. It’s a promising thing when an award-winning Beverly Hills hotel known for their extravagant suites can also make their beer program a high priority.

The Bobby Hotel Nashville, Tennessee

Lovers of both beer and art will rejoice when lodging at The Bobby Hotel located in Nashville’s popular downtown Arts District. The Bobby’s collaboration with renowned local art gallery, Tinney Contemporary, leads to walls adorned with captivating pieces throughout the property. Enjoy the eye candy while sipping on the can of its flagship Fancy Ass Bread golden ale collab with nearby New Heights Brewing Company—the lively label is designed by burgeoning artist Katie Sherman. This signature beer, along with other local faves, are available at the newly renovated Union Tavern restaurant overseen by acclaimed chef Ryan Poli, Café at Bobby, the Rooftop Lounge, and graffiti-brandishing Garage Bar in the basement. Whether you like it classy or gritty, The Bobby’s got your back.

Intercontinental San Diego San Diego, California

Besides its captivating waterfront location in one the most heralded beer cities in America, Intercontinental San Diego gets extra credit for its knowledgeable staff. Heed advice from Jeff Josenhans, the food & beverage director and Cicerone and Megan Brown, a Certified Beer Server. Staying true to supporting the immediate brewing community, Intercontinental pours solely local beers on tap in its upscale Vistal restaurant, including Pizza Port, AleSmith, and Harland breweries. And don’t sleep on their packaged selection exhibiting more same-city love making Societe, Modern Times, and Hess varieties available in cans. Want more? How about a special reserve list of hard-to-find, 750-milliliter bottles like Lost Abbey’s Lost and Found abbey dubbel ale and Stone Brewing’s Jagermeister Arrogant Bastard Ale collab waiting for you in the cooler? Now, it’s really vacation.