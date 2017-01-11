What's Your Desert Island Brewery? We Asked Brewers to Name Theirs.

Paso Robles, CA

"This brewery has it all! Pivo Pils has you covered for day drinking in the sun -- and hopefully on this island you have an opaque cup to avoid getting light-struck. Firestone Walker's classics across the board are always consistent, including a world-class barrel-aged and sour program that consistently puts out interesting new offerings. And now with Luponic Distortion, Matt Brynildson is showing the world what amazing new flavors we can expect from experimental hop varieties in the future." -- Thomas Kelley, El Segundo Brewing Co. (El Segundo, CA)

San Francisco, CA

“This is such a tough decision. If I had to drink beer from only one brewery for the rest of my life, it would have to be Mikkeller. From Beer Geek Breakfast to It’s Alive to Stateside IPA, they brew such a wide variety of beers to choose from that I don’t think I’d ever get bored. Not to mention, they continue to innovate and collaborate with other breweries (including our upcoming limited release collaboration, Bugs and Berries), so it’s like I'd still get to enjoy brews from many of my other favorite brewers, too.” -- Jennifer Glanville, Samuel Adams (Boston, MA)