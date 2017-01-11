Brewmasters Tell Us the Best Beer They Ever Brewed

Amber, 6%

San Jose del Cabo, B.C.S. Mexico

"One of the best beers we've created is an amber ale called Peliroja (aka Baja Red) which translates to 'Red Head.' My goal was to create an amber ale for the hotter weather that could be highly drinkable but with great amber flavor. It was a very challenging beer to make because you need to have the right balance between the malt and hops, which can be tricky. -- Jordan Gardenhire, brewmaster



Double IPA, 8%

Clifton Park, NY

"There are quite a few beers that I've been really surprised by -- every brewer wants each recipe to be one of those 'knocked it outta the park' brews, but this simply can’t happen every time. At Shmaltz, we were offered some really sweet hops by a friend that we had never used before (the hops are known as Calypso and now have a great reputation).