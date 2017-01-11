5 Beers 21st Amendment's Founder Is Drinking Right Now

Welcome to Tapped, where the brightest minds in beer pour out their suds-soaked knowledge. Drink it all in, right this way.

While there's debate over some of the amendments in the Constitution, everyone can agree the 21st is fantastic: it repealed the 18th, thereby ending Prohibition and all the interesting plotlines on Boardwalk Empire. It also gave name to the fantastic San Francisco-based brewhouse that for 15+ years has been creating some of the prettiest darn cans you'll ever see.

We spoke to its founder/brewmaster Shaun O'Sullivan about the five beers he's drinking right now. And if you're looking to drink something right now, we'd recommend its bold, 70 IBU Brew Free! Or Die IPA.