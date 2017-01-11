Screw Mimosas: It's Time to Start Pairing Breakfast With Beer

Egg & cheese sandwich

The beer pairing: Dogfish Head Festina Peche

"My favorite beers to drink with breakfast are tangy and refreshing. A light sour like a Berliner Weisse is a perfect choice for an egg & cheese. The alcohol percentage is fairly low so you can slowly ease into your day, plus the citrusy tartness will brighten up the greasy sandwich. One that's readily available all summer long is Dogfish Head Festina Peche -- an American take on the German style brewed with peaches. Who needs a mimosa?" -- Anne Becerra, writer and beer director for Taproom 307/Treadwell Park (New York, NY)

Oatmeal

The beer pairing: North Coast Old Rasputin

"Oatmeal is a very neutral food in and of itself, so if you are like me, you add a heaping of brown sugar, cinnamon, raisins, and a nice pat of butter to create this hearty, somewhat sweet and rich breakfast to power your morning. You wouldn't be wrong to choose a nice brown ale to pair with your oatmeal, but let's be honest, if you're having a beer at breakfast, then let's start your day off with a jump start on your day buzz.