The Best Bottled Cold Brew Coffee in America

Now, it might seem unfair to judge a nitro cold brew coffee against non-nitro/less creamy offerings, but we're trying to give you a good idea of what's available on the shelves right now. And as Stumptown slowly begins to dominate every Whole Foods and regular supermarket's refrigerated coffee section (it even has a dairy-free Coconut coffee that's shockingly good), we'd be remiss if we didn't include this in the rundown. Also, nitro cold brew is one of life's beautiful gifts, and every cold-brew maker should can with nitro.

There was such a loud noise when I cracked this open, my neighbors probably woke up. It sounded like I was opening a beer, but I usually wait until at least 2pm to open one of those, and this was much earlier in the day. Even though it's infused with nitro, you don't get that beautiful coffee cascade you see when you order a nitro cold brew in a coffee shop. On the plus side, there are fewer cereal aromas than other coffees. Some chocolate notes make itself known in the finish and linger into the aftertaste, which is quite pleasant. But the creaminess is the real value-add in a nitro can, and to that I give a thumbs up. The regular bottle of Stumptown is good too, but this is your best bet.