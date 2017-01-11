The Best Bottled Waters, Ranked by a Real-Deal Sommelier

5. Evian, $1.99 per liter, 90/100

"It's really clean on the nose, almost kind of chalky. It reminds me of Chablis a little bit, although I certainly don't think I'd get buzzed off of it. The water has a particular texture which I think is really interesting and it does have some flavor to it, so it's not just filtered out completely. I do taste the Alps -- I don't smell them, but I taste them. And I can definitely imagine myself apres-ski with a bottle of Evian."

4. Smeraldina, $1.79 per liter, 92/100

"This has that Evian-like chalky, stony thing, but like, on fleek. There's a lot of minerality and after you have a sip of it, it feels like there's this fine silt lying on your tongue. There's definitely some terroir in this sucker, like this would transport you back to the south of Italy. It's dusty, but not at all in a bad way, earthy like melted snow. This would be amazing with a great plate of spaghetti -- it's not thirst-quenching, but it stands up to food."