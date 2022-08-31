These Boxed Wine Brands Would Spruce Up Any Dinner Party

Fine wine is often associated with the celebratory pop of a cork, but, as of late, glass is no longer the only vessel to hold a quality product. In some ways, the dethroning of the glass bottle has already begun, thanks to the current rise of its unlikely opponent: the cardboard box.

Because it is an inert material, glass still prevails as the choice storage for certain types of vino—from bubbly champagne to wines that are funky or fermented. The boxed model also isn’t ideal for a wine that is meant to age, as a box remains shelf stable for up to one year unopened.

Still, a glass bottle of wine is not a long-lasting product upon opening. After a mere three to five days, that once-smooth pinot noir begins to taste more like a pungent vinegar. Boxed wine, on the other hand, stays fresh in its carton for over a month—up to six weeks.

Until now, boxed wine has been associated with college parties and low budgets. Let’s face it: A host wouldn’t necessarily be thrilled to accept a box of Franzia Chilled Red as a gift, past a certain age. But, unlike the cardboard wine cartons of days passed, the product’s new wave is being championed forward by smaller companies looking to change the way boxed wine is both perceived and consumed.

Many of these savvy business owners, such as Italian wine specialist and founder of Sandy Giovese Wines, Amy Ezrin, are shifting the assumptions around the format. “There’s an army of my colleagues that will stand behind me to say, ‘We are now putting really good wine into boxes,’ and that’s offering a huge amount of choice to the consumer,” says Ezrin. Putting this power of choice into the consumer’s hands, Ezrin tells us, allows them to find and enjoy better wine at a lower cost.

“By better wine, I mean a wine that is made from responsibly sourced grapes—my wine, for example, is made from organically farmed grapes in Italy.”

Melissa Monti Saunders is likewise in the pursuit of quality vin. “My entire career is built around selling really high-end, fine wine from all over the world, and I am trying to make a boxed wine for those people—for drinkers like me, or aspirational drinkers who just want to put something better in their bodies,” she says.