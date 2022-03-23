These 9 Refreshing Canned Brunch Cocktails Will Improve Your Mornings

Bloody Marys are divisive. Some find the zingy, tomato-based drink to be the perfect morning pick-me-up, while others say they’re too filling and come with a side of heartburn. To satisfy everyone, Cali company Vervet has come up with the Pale Mary, made with Wilder Gin, light tomato water, celery bitters, habanero peppers, and Salicornia green salt. The result is a 7%-ABV beverage that drinks like a bright, clarified Bloody Mary to satisfy even the biggest brunch staple skeptic.

While typically we associate soju with Korean barbecue or a night out at karaoke, there’s no reason we can’t enjoy it with brunch. Yobo Drinks makes that easier than ever with its line of Hunni Sparkling Soju, inspired by both K.Town and Southern California. All of the flavors have Korean influence, but the 100-calorie, 4%-ABV Peach and Chili Pepper reminds us of a brunch bellini with a little chili pepper kick and a touch of sweet yuzu. We’ll drink to that any time of day.

We honestly think it defies the laws of physics that something this delicious can have this few calories. But somehow the geniuses at Miami-born Five Drinks have made flavor-packed, 75-calorie canned vodka sodas. Our preferred flavor uses real juice from watermelons, limes, monk fruit, and some carbonated basil water for a canned beverage akin to spa water. Plus, we love that the minimalist labels on the 5.9%-ABV drinks still tell us everything we need to know.