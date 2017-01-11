The Best Canned Craft Beer for Your Cooler Right Now

Adult drinks in cans is by no means a new thing, or a standout thing, or even a debatable quality thing at this point, but it is unquestionably a great thing. And what better time of year than summer to take advantage of them. As the more portable, more eco-friendly cousin to the bottle, packing a cooler full of cans before heading outdoors is as fundamental to the season as sunburns and overpriced beach parking.

We're here to help with what we consider to be the "beach reads" of beverages: light-weight, portable, and compelling enough to not be able to put one down, but not so over the top that you can't appreciate them as your body temperature spikes. So put down that bottle opener, dust off that Igloo that's been waiting patiently in your garage, and get ready to hit the trail with the best canned beers for your cooler right now.