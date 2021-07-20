If You Like Canned Piña Coladas

The typical piña colada usually involves a plastic cup on a beach, beads of condensation falling down the side, a wedge of pineapple perched at the top, and the feel of coconut-flavored ice crunching between your teeth.

So, popping the tab on a can and taking a swig might seem like a far cry from that tropical escape. But with ready-to-drink (RTD) versions of piña coladas rising in popularity this summer, distillers are using science and getting creative when making the next best thing.

“We wanted to make sure it tastes and drinks just like the classic cocktail that everyone knows and loves,” says Gwen Conley, director of quality and innovation for Cutwater Spirits. “Mouthfeel is so important. There was quite a bit of science that came into play.”

The San Diego-based distillery—which produces nearly 30 canned cocktail varieties from Long Island Iced Teas to Mai Tais—uses its Bali Hai Tiki Gold Rum, natural pineapple flavoring, and a house-made coconut cream liqueur to mimic that blended texture.

This past year has been huge for the RTD market, which was valued at $714.8 million in 2020 and is expected to grow 12% annually until 2028. Plus, it’s easy to understand why tropical flavors (like mango and pineapple) lead the hard seltzer pack.

“It would be hard for someone to smell and taste the piña colada and not be instantly transported to a vacation,” Conley says. “There is something about that feeling you get when you take a sip of a tropical drink that transports you from the mundane to an exotic escape.”

Conley also recommends rimming the can with cocoa powder or toasted coconut, adding fruit garnishes, and leaning into the vibe with a drink umbrella or crazy straw. No matter how you choose to enjoy them, here are some canned piña coladas you can try right now.